HBCU by Jeroslyn JoVonn Design Essentials Pledges $250K To Spelman College To Support Future Female Chemists And Innovators The Black-owned, Atlanta-based beauty brand made a bold statement Homecoming Week







Design Essentials is supporting the next generation of female chemists and innovators at Spelman College through a $250,000 commitment.

The Black-owned, Atlanta-based beauty brand made a bold statement at Morehouse and Spelman’s Homecoming Week, unveiling its multi-year pledge to support scholarships, student programs, and the next generation of Black women leaders for years to come. In addition to the pledge announcement, Design Essentials hosted on-campus activations and beauty experiences, engaging directly with students and alumni and reinforcing its commitment to the future of HBCU excellence.

Photo credit: By Joel Joseph

“From the yard to the lab, we’ve been showing up and pouring into the next generation of beauty innovators,” the beauty brand wrote in an Instagram recap of the event. “Through our $1M partnership with @spelman_college, we’re helping young women chase dreams in cosmetic chemistry—because when she grows, the culture glows.”

The beauty brand fully embraced Homecoming, hosting a kickoff concert with Ari Lennox and a golf tournament featuring personalized styling experiences. Throughout the events, Design Essentials aimed to ampify the importance of self-care, culture, and community, staying true to its mission of giving back to the people and places shaping the future.

Photo credit: By Joel Joseph

“As a member of the Design Essentials family, I’m incredibly proud to celebrate Spelman’s Homecoming,” Cornell McBride, President of McBride Research Laboratories, said in a statement. “As a Black-owned, Atlanta-based beauty brand, we’ve pledged a $250,000 donation to Spelman College to help empower the next generation of female chemists and innovators.”

The partnership arrives at a critical moment, as higher education institutions face potential funding cuts amid political pressure from the Trump administration’s pushback against DEI efforts. With many major companies scaling back support for DEI initiatives, Design Essentials’ commitment is especially significant.

Photo credit: By Joel Joseph

“This contribution is part of our 35th anniversary celebration — a moment to reflect on more than three decades of helping people embrace their hair, their culture, and their self-defined beauty,” McBride said. “Congratulations to Spelman, and thank you for allowing us to be part of your remarkable legacy.”

RELATED CONTENT: The 2025 BE Smart HBCU Hackathon: More Students, More Impact