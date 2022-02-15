Design Your Own Website Without Having To Know How To Code

Whether you have an e-commerce business that you’re looking to enhance or if you’re a brick-and-mortar business owner who would like to reach a broader audience, you more than likely need a website. While more access is available today to create a website, one usually has to have some knowledge of how to code to do so. Coding is popular, but learning how to do it can be a time-consuming venture.

If you fall in the camp of someone who needs a website but hasn’t yet learned how to code, then The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle is just what you need. For a limited time, it’s available for $49.99. That’s a savings of 70% from its MSRP ($169).

With The Complete Blocs Website Builder Bundle, you’ll learn how to create responsive websites without writing code with Blocs 4.

Four programs are included in this bundle. The starter course, “Blocs 4” comes with all the features you need to create a robust, responsive website all while not having to use code. It works by the concept of stacking pre-built sections to create fully coded, responsive websites.

The “Site Search Add-On” program allows you to implement search functionality to your website. The program includes a site search bric, exclude page bric, and an external link bric. The “Page Transition Blocs Add-On” enables you to add stylistic and minimalistic page transitions to your website. It includes 10 transition styles, ranging from fade, shrink, and split. Finally, the “Image Overlay Blocs Add-on” makes it possible to create fast and easily customizable website cards.

“Good tool, fun to use. Great value to create quick, simple sites! I love the haptic feedback when creating on my laptop too. Something small but it makes it fun to design” writes verified 5-star purchaser, Anthony D.

A solid website has the potential to boost the profile of any business. Learn how to create one today without needing an understanding of coding. Purchase this bundle today for $49.99.

Prices subject to change.