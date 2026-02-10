Uncategorized by Black Enterprise Designing A Life, And Not Just A Career, Is A Best Practice In Business The future of leadership is not about endless grind







By Charlie Lewis

For most of my career, I did exactly what high performers are taught to do. I worked relentlessly. I chased the next deal, the next milestone, the next external marker of success. By all traditional standards, it worked. I built a thriving real estate career, closed hundreds of millions of dollars in sales, and earned recognition in a highly competitive industry.

But at a certain point, I realized something important. I had designed an impressive career, but I had not fully designed my life. That realization changed everything.

In business, we talk endlessly about strategy. We map growth plans, forecast revenue, optimize systems, and refine leadership styles. Yet many professionals treat their personal lives as an afterthought, something to address once the work is done. The problem is that the work is never done.

What I have learned is this: designing a life is not a luxury. It is a business advantage.

When leaders fail to design their lives with intention, the costs show up everywhere. Burnout. Short tempers. Poor decision-making. Shallow relationships. Reactive leadership. Over time, those personal fractures turn into professional ones. Teams feel it. Clients sense it. Organizations pay for it.

The opposite is also true.

When your life is designed with clarity, your career benefits immediately. You make better decisions because you are not operating from exhaustion or fear. You negotiate with confidence because your worth is not tied solely to the outcome of one deal. You lead with presence because you are not constantly running on empty.

While in corporate, I learned this early on, particularly after leaving Marvel Entertainment and moving on to Bronner Slossberg Humphrey. I entered that new role with a clear understanding of what I needed and what I wanted to accomplish. My sister always guided me, reminding me to make sure I managed a budget, so I wouldn’t be easily expendable, and the importance of needing autonomy.

I had the dream job of a lifetime, VP of Partnerships and Promotions for five incredible years. I led a team of eight and spent 250 days out of the office. Eventually, however, the constant travel took its toll on me, and my alignment shifted from wanting to be on the road to wanting to settle down and build community.

In real estate, I have seen firsthand how emotional clarity affects performance. The best negotiators are not the loudest or the most aggressive. They are the most grounded. They listen well. They stay calm under pressure. They know when to walk away and when to lean in. That skill does not come from hustle alone. It comes from self-awareness.

Designing a life means deciding what matters before the world decides for you. It means setting boundaries that protect your energy. It means defining success in a way that includes your health, your relationships, and your sense of purpose, not just your income. About eight months ago, I had a potential client who wanted me to list their property, but that came with numerous stipulations. They insisted on being present for every showing, refused to make necessary repairs, and did not want to remove or edit their personal effects. Additionally, their design aesthetic was outdated, yet they believed the home would sell quickly, even though it hadn’t been updated in more than 15 years. On top of that, the price they expected was far above what the current market would attract.

While this could have resulted in a lucrative commission, knowing myself, after 20 years in the business, I knew this was not the right client for me. The stress involved would have outweighed the reward. Ultimately, I chose my peace, and that decision was the right one.

This is not about working less or caring less about achievement. It is about working from alignment instead of obligation.

Many professionals stay in careers that no longer fit because their identity is wrapped entirely around what they do. They keep chasing goals they set 10 or 20 years ago, even when those goals no longer reflect who they are today. Over time, that misalignment becomes costly. Productivity drops. Creativity disappears. Joy evaporates.

The future of leadership is not about endless grind. It is about intentional design. That design starts with honest questions. What kind of life do I want this career to support? What am I no longer willing to sacrifice for success? What does enough actually look like? When you answer those questions, your career does not shrink. It sharpens. Design the life first. The career will follow.

