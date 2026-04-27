News by Sharelle B. McNair CBS’ Norah O’Donnell Reads White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting Suspect ‘Manifesto’ Out Loud, Upsetting Trump Chaos broke out during the April 25 evening event after Allen allegedly charged a security checkpoint outside the dinner while being armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives.







The White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect, Cole Allen, wrote a “manifesto” with plans to target Trump administration officials, “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest,” and claims that he “no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” CBS News reports

However, when CBS News’s Norah O’Donnell read the manifesto aloud to President Donald Trump during a “60 Minutes” segment just 24 hours later, Trump didn’t seem pleased.

“I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would, because you’re horrible people. Horrible people,” he said.

“Yeah, he did write that. I’m not a rapist. I didn’t rape anybody.”

Shortly after, O’Donnell interjected, asking, “Oh, do you think he was referring to you?”

O'DONNELL: In his manifesto, he wrote that 'I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes.' What's your reaction?



TRUMP: I was waiting for you to read that because I knew you would because you're horrible people. I'm not a… pic.twitter.com/zaZhcRwbWJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2026

Chaos erupted during the April 25 evening event, where journalists and political dignitaries gather annually. Allen, 31, allegedly charged a security checkpoint outside the dinner while being armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and knives. Trump and Vice President JD Vance were immediately escorted out after shots were heard being fired, canceling the remaining festivities.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.#news pic.twitter.com/YQuG8gzTMf — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) April 26, 2026

In his manifesto, the suspect, a native of Torrance, California, said law enforcement, hotel employees, and guests weren’t intended targets but claimed he would attack if it came to them getting in his way of the administration. “I really hope it doesn’t come to that,” Allen wrote.

However, there were a few administrative leaders that Allen seemingly had no issue with, including “Mr. Patel,” he said, in reference to the FBI director who was present at Saturday’s dinner, the Secret Service, Capitol Police, or National Guard troops, unless necessary. “I hope they are wearing body armor,” he wrote.

He even criticized the Secret Service, questioning their operation. “Ok, now that all the sappy stuff is done, what the hell is the Secret Service doing? … No damn security. Not in transport. Not in the hotel. Not in the event,” Allen wrote.

According to NPR, Allen sent the manifesto to his family members just minutes before the incident. During an interview with the Secret Service and Montgomery County Police, Allen’s sister said her brother was known for making radical statements and continued to refer to a plan to do “something” to address issues in today’s world.

She also said he purchased two handguns and a shotgun that were kept at his parents’ home, unbeknownst to them.

The suspect faces charges of using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault of a federal officer using a dangerous weapon after a Secret Service agent was shot in the process. U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said additional charges are expected following his April 27 arraignment.

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