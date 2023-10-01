Detroit Doll Show Brings Fun And Empowerment With The Help Of American Girl

Originally published on BlackNews

Sandy’s Land LLC is an entertainment service where the mission is to “Party with a Purpose” to provide amusement and empowerment.

Its 2023 Detroit Doll Show will include new and returning vendors and a power-packed program to delight every child as well as the inner child of an adult. Attendees will experience a variety of vendors that include authors, artists, selfie stations, Christmas Diorama and Black dolls.

The event has moved to the Marygrove Conservancy to provide free parking, food trucks and comfort in the heart of the west side community on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 11am to 6pm. The first one hundred people will receive a swag bag.

Program will include tribute in honor of Detroit’s Icon Rev. Dr. JoAnn Watson and character developer of Melody Ellison American Girl Doll; legacy award presentation to honor Tawana Petty Founder of Petty Propolis; Rev. Mayowa Reynolds, Principal; Lil Dee Davis and Luciana Gilmore, Founders of Our Brown Boy Joy; Panel Discussion, “The Negative Impact of Colorism in our Community”; Food Trucks, DJ (Live Music), Raffles, Arts & Crafts, Giant Games, Best Dressed Reborn Doll, Largest Doll Look-Alike Group Selfie, African Drumming & Dance; and a special announcement in regards to the Butterfly Garden & Black Doll Museum.

The Detroit Doll Show’s mission is to celebrate the history, culture, diversity, and self-love with the promotions of dolls of color. This includes action figures and books. The Detroit Doll Show has been featured in the Michigan Citizen, the Detroit News & Free Press, BLAC Magazine, Metro Parent, American Black Journal/PBS, Fox 2, The Noon; WDIV – Live In the D; Rolling Out Magazine, Black America Web, Black Doll Collecting and Dolls Magazine. The event draws in attendees from around the globe of all ages.

Author Denise Crittendon stated, “It’s rewarding and self-affirming to see dolls in one’s own image. The DDS — the largest and most fascinating display of dolls of color I have ever seen — fulfills that need and so much more. Visitors are exposed to dolls of color from all over the globe. It’s a cultural experience that’s beautiful and unforgettable.”

Be prepared to shop with unique vendors before the Christmas holiday and have a Dollightful time at Sandy’s Land LLC’s 12th Annual Detroit Doll Show on Saturday, November 18, 2023, from 11am to 6pm at Marygrove Conservancy, 8425 W. McNichols, Detroit, MI 48221.

Single and group tickets can be purchased in advance at https://detroitdoll.bigcartel.com

To become a sponsor or for questions, email detroitdollshow@gmail.com

