Detroit Man Spends 30 Hours In Jail After AI Technology Misidentifies Him

In the wake of Williams’ wrongful arrest, Chief of the Detroit Police Department, James E. White, issued a statement that read: “There are a number of checks and balances in place to ensure ethical use of facial recognition, including: use on live or recorded video is prohibited, supervisor oversight, and weekly and annual reporting to the Board of Police Commissioners on the use of the software.” Despite the reassurance from White and others, many experts fear that AI facial recognition will further exacerbate the same discriminatory and prejudicial practices that existed before the latest technological advancements.

In a study from Harvard University, Ph.D. candidate Alex Najibi argued that in the matter of fairness, Black people would, once again, be at risk. “In 18th century New York, ‘lantern laws’ required enslaved people to carry lanterns after dark to be publicly visible,” Najibi wrote. “Advocates fear that even if face recognition algorithms are made equitable, the technologies could be applied with the same spirit, disproportionately harming the Black community in line with existing racist patterns of law enforcement.”

Williams, who had his case dismissed without prejudice by the judge, is now suing the Detroit Police Department for the traumatizing experience he and his family had at their hands.