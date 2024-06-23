Detroit Pistons Terminates Head Coach Monty Williams A Year After Signing Him To Largest Contract In NBA History

A year after being issued the largest coaching deal in NBA history, Monty Williams has been terminated by the Detroit Pistons after only a year of service to the team.

The team announced its decision on June 19.

“Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores in a written statement. “Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward.”

“I have great respect for Monty as a coach and as a person and I am certain he will be successful in his future endeavors. I sincerely wish him and his family the very best.”

In June 2023, Williams agreed to take on the head coaching position with the Pistons for a reported six-year, $78.5 million contract. The agreement was the largest coaching deal in NBA history.

Williams won NBA Coach of the Year back in 2022 as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. A year after winning the award, he was fired by the Suns after they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals. He had a winning record as a head coach with a total of 194 wins against 115 losses (.628) in regular season games. His playoff record for the Suns stands at 27-19. The team made it to the NBA Finals in 2021 and won a franchise-record 64 games in 2021-22.

Williams played his collegiate career at Notre Dame from 1989 to 1994 before becoming an NBA first-draft pick in 1994 by the New York Knicks, who made him their 24th selection. He played for the Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, the Orlando Magic, and the Philadelphia 76ers during his NBA career.

