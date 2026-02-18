News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Detroit Police Chief Draws Line, Firing Officers Who Sold Out Individuals To ICE The calls to immigration officers led to two individuals' detainment.







Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison revealed his plans to fire officers who contacted ICE during traffic stops, a move he says violated the department’s policy.

Bettison said the officers called ICE for translation services on two separate occasions. According to CBS News, the call to federal agents at the scene resulted in each individual’s detainment.

Bettison disclosed at a Board of Police Commissioners’ meeting on Feb. 12 that the officers will face further consequences for their actions.

“Contacting Border Patrol, ICE, or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited, as it subjects individuals to extreme scrutiny,” Bettison said.

The wrongful procedures reportedly occurred within a few months of each other: the most recent on Feb. 9, and the prior one on Dec. 16 last year. During the February incident, a sergeant arrived at a traffic stop after an officer asked for a supervisor. After learning that the person being stopped did not speak English, the sergeant called Border Patrol, which took the person into custody.

The 2025 incident came to light through an audit of body camera footage. An officer investigated one individual regarding a felony warrant and later determined the person was not a U.S. citizen. The finding sparked their call to immigration enforcement. ICE agents subsequently detained the person.

Of the officers’ actions, Bettison condemned their use of the federal agency at the traffic stops. The calls occurred at the height of ICE raids and subsequent resistance protests across multiple U.S. cities.

He added,” There’s absolutely no reason to contact federal law enforcement agencies to assist with translation services.

Although the officers initially received suspensions without pay, Bettison has now called for their permanent termination from the Detroit Police Department. The police chief hopes the firing will hold them accountable for a violation that ultimately changed two families’ lives.

“I will say this to everyone that 98, 99% of our officers do it the right way each and every day. They’re out there working hard. But I do have 1-2% who decide to violate our rules, policies, and procedures. And to those officers, I will hold them accountable,” he added.

The issue heightened tensions surrounding ICE agents’ presence in U.S. cities and the safety of all people, regardless of their legal status. One local official, City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero, also released a statement urging Detroit residents to band together.

“This moment requires us to listen and to be intentional, in order to not cause greater harm,” wrote the councilwoman. “We, as a beloved community, above all else, need to practice mutual aid. I call upon residents across this great city to join together and build communities of care, whereby folks of all backgrounds support one another, care for one another, and love one another.”

While Bettison has asserted his intent to fire the officers, the Board of Police will still decide whether the cops violated policy in their actions.

