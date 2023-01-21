Detroit Youth Fashion Designers to Feature Looks at New York Fashion Week

To further expand on the impact of the Fashion Industry Club launched in 2020, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) continues to add to their list of high-profile collaborations now—with Black-owned fashion brand Masion Black (MB).

This Black Men in Fashion collaboration is a unique mentorship program that pairs five accomplished Black male New York-based designers with five young Black male rising stars in Detroit to guide them in designing a full look to present February 7, 2023 at the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessey (LVMH) tower during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

The collaboration will host an invite-only sneak peek at the designs during their NYFW Michigan Preview, January 19 at 5 p.m. inside the Diehl Club at 4242 Collingwood St, Detroit, MI 48204.

“The impact on these youth is significant and supported by research that shows positive outcomes when young Black men are supported by Black mentors,” said Tori Nichel, founder of Maison Black. “When emerging talent can identify with someone that paved the way for them and navigated similar discriminations—the nurturing, understanding and resources are unbounded.”

Given that many of these Detroiters are leaving the city for the first time, BGCSM is raising funds for a seamless experience. Donations directly support the costs of the fashion show in NYC on February 7, including travel and hotel costs, and the development of garments for the fashion show. These funds open possibilities for youth residing in communities or attending schools with limited artistic outlets or resources.

It’s so important for our youth—especially youth of color, to find mentors who they can connect to and who have similar lived experiences,” said Shawn H. Wilson, president and CEO of BGCSM. “Not only can these men pass along their technical knowledge of the fashion industry, but also give youth the tools to navigate race-based barriers which come along with being an entrepreneur of color.”

The NYFW Michigan Preview will include an introduction of the youth designers, a candid discussion will Black male fashion moguls like Ken Walker, Andre Sanford, Quandell Wright, and Darryl or DeKoven Humes currently impacting fashion in Detroit, and a display of the pieces heading to New York Fashion Week.

Maison Black x Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan Men in Fashion mentorship program was created to provide a platform for black male youth to be empowered, discover their talents and pursue their passions unapologetically in fashion. The program looks to amplify the excellence of Black men, their cultural impact on disrupting industry trends by influencing style and fashion through design and art.

To donate to the BGCSM to Fashion Week – Black Men In Fashion Mentorship Program click here.