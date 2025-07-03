Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton San Antonio Spurs Player Devin Vassell Bears Gift, Expertise To 30 High School Students In Jamaica He hosted a basketball clinic at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School







NBA player Devin Vassell visited his father’s homeland, Jamaica, to host a basketball clinic at the Herbert Morrison Technical High School.

According to The Jamaica Gleaner, the San Antonio player was on the island June 30 to give back to the community and brought some Nike gear with him. Thirty students had the opportunity to interact with Vassell, who also gifted them with socks, knapsacks, T-shirts, and shoes.

Vassell said that he enjoys giving back to the community.

“I just want to pour back into the community. This is a dream come true.”

The students who attended the clinic were from Herbert Morrison, Muschett, Holland, Green Pond, Cornwall College, Spot Valley, and St James High. The Spurs player spoke with the 30 guys and signed autographs for them, and he also offered them some advice about the sport of basketball. This was his first time visiting a high school on the island of Jamaica. He stated that he wants to help the students so they can be prepared to take their skills to the next level, and he wants them to have the necessary gear and equipment needed to get there.

“When I was younger, I didn’t have all the resources I needed either, so my biggest thing is to try and help out.”

Although this is his first clinic in Jamaica, he also conducts several in the States.

It was a family affair, as his father, Andrew, who was born in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, accompanied him, along with his mother, sister, and brother.

“It touched my heart. It is an overwhelming feeling,” Andrew said. “This is the first of many, and it just makes our entire family happy.

“The feeling and emotion is huge for me, knowing what we will do in this Third World country we originated from.”

The 24-year-old has recently expressed interest in representing his father’s country in the upcoming Olympics, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Vassell has been in the NBA since being selected by the Spurs at No. 11 at the 2020 NBA Draft after playing his collegiate career at Florida State University.

