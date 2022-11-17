Devon Franklin Opens Up About ‘Black Divorce’ at Inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch

BLACK ENTERPRISE was present for Black Love, Inc.’s inaugural Black Love Honors Brunch where all things Black Love were celebrated and elevated.

The star-studded event took place on Sunday at the Hudson Loft in Downtown Los Angeles and was hosted by director and award-winning actress Niecy Nash-Betts.

The Black-owned media company and home of the highly-acclaimed BLACK LOVE docuseries launched the awards brunch to honor the contributions of culture-shifting figures who are dedicated to championing love in all its forms across six categories.

The inaugural list of honorees included Triple Crown of Acting winner Viola Davis and her husband of 19 years Julius Tennon who received the Icon award, Erica & Warryn Campbell who accepted the Partnership award, actor and activist Kendrick Sampson who received the Community Impact award, author and producer Devon Franklin who took home the Wellness award, and Lauren London, recipient of the Self-Love award.

“It was an honor to curate a weekend that encapsulated the essence of the Black love experience and honored figures within our community who exemplify what it means to ‘lead with love,’ all while creating a safe space where Black love can thrive,” Codie Elaine Oliver, CEO & Co-founder of Black Love, Inc. said.

Niecy Nash was also surprised with the Love Ambassador award and made sure to praise her wife Jessica Betts all throughout the event. Speaking with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Nash-Betts championed the Black love she shares with her wife that came after two previous marriages.

Nash and Betts tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2020. While it’s the Claws star’s third marriage, it’s her first time being married to her “best friend.”

“I’ve been to the big show a couple of times,” she said. “But this is the first time I’ve ever married my best friend.

“And love and friendship go hand in hand. I don’t know how I missed it all these years but I’m glad I had a chance to experience it.”

Franklin moved the room when he took to the stage to accept his award and spoke openly and honestly about his recent divorce from actress Megan Good.

“Originally when we first did Black Love, Meg and I were in the first season, originally my gameplan was ‘I want to get through life perfectly,'” he shared.

“Everybody talks about Black Love, but nobody talks about Black divorce,” Franklin said. “So what do you do when a picture you created falls apart?”

He went on to address the tearful photo he shared in wake of his divorce announced last December and said he continues to remain transparent as he navigates this journey of life post-divorce. His words were one of many that encompassed honesty, vulnerability, and all things Black love.

Later in the event, Viola and Julius accepted their Icon Award where The Woman King star shared how hard her husband fought to let her know he was for her and no one else. 19 years later and he’ll be right by her side if she wins her first Grammy and becomes an EGOT recipient.

Others in attendance included Jay Ellis who presented Kendrick Sampson with his award, couple Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers, and the cast of Peacock’s Bel Air.