photo credit: FinFe$t Events by Sidnee Michelle DFREE Movement Brings AI And Financial Empowerment Festival To New Jersey FinFe$T 2026 is free and open to the public.







The DFREE Movement is bringing financial literacy and artificial intelligence education to New Jersey through FinFe$T 2026, a free, two-day festival designed to help underserved communities build wealth and navigate an increasingly AI-driven economy, the company says.

The event will take place Nov. 13-14 at Kean University in Union, New Jersey, under the theme “AI 4 US: Access = Success.” Presented with support from Prudential and RWJBarnabas Health, the festival will focus on financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and access to emerging technologies.

Founded in 2005 by the Rev. DeForest B. Soaries Jr., the DFREE Movement has spent more than two decades promoting financial independence, particularly in underserved communities. Now in its seventh year, FinFe$T aims to expand access to financial education while addressing how AI could reshape economic opportunities.

“For more than 20 years, the DFREE Movement has helped individuals and families pursue financial freedom, and FinFe$T continues that work by expanding access to the knowledge, tools, and opportunities our communities need to thrive,” Soaries said in a statement.

Dee C. Marshall, CEO and managing partner of AI Training Plus, will co-host the festival. Marshall also founded The People Side of AI, a global initiative promoting a people-first approach to artificial intelligence. The Rev. Justin R. Lester is also scheduled to speak.

Friday’s programming will focus on youth development, financial literacy, AI education, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. Saturday’s sessions will address wealth building, money management, small-business growth, and family wellness.

Attendees will explore how AI can improve financial decision-making, help workers prepare for changing industries, and provide entrepreneurs with tools to compete. Discussions will also examine digital privacy, misinformation, and financial scams.

The festival’s emphasis on technology access reflects growing concerns about whether AI will expand economic opportunities or deepen existing wealth disparities, an issue particularly relevant to Black communities historically excluded from wealth-building opportunities.

FinFe$T 2026 is free and open to the public. Registration is available through the event’s organizers.

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