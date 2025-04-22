News by Jeroslyn JoVonn DHL Suspends Global Shipments Over $800 To U.S. Consumers The trade war has forced DHL Express to suspend shipments to U.S. consumers on packages over $800.







DHL Express is suspending global business-to-consumer shipments over $800 to U.S. customers, citing extended clearance times caused by recent U.S. customs regulation changes.

The global shipping giant, headquartered in Germany, announced the move on its website just one day before it took effect April 21, Reuters reports. DHL blames the suspension on new U.S. customs regulations requiring formal entry processing for all shipments over $800—a significant shift from the previous $2,500 threshold that changed April 5.

The change has led to “multi-day transit delays,” DHS said in a notice, forcing the company to suspend service temporarily.

“This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock,” the notice said.

Shipments under $800 won’t be affected, and while business-to-business deliveries will continue, they may experience significant delays, according to DHS. These are temporary measures in response to ongoing U.S. customs changes under the Trump administration.

“While we are working diligently to scale up and manage this increase, shipments over USD 800 — regardless of origin — may experience multi-day delays,” the company said.

The move follows DHL’s announcement just a week earlier that it would keep processing shipments from Hong Kong to the U.S. “in accordance with applicable customs rules and regulations,” and that it would assist customers in navigating the changes set for May 2.

The White House is preparing to tighten restrictions on deliveries under $800, particularly those coming from China and Hong Kong, by closing a loophole on May 2 that currently allows low-value packages to enter the U.S. duty-free. Eliminating the so-called “de minimis” rule will directly impact major retailers like fast-fashion brand Shein and budget e-commerce platform Temu, which have both issued warnings of price increases in response to the recent shifts in global trade policies and tariffs.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Post suspended sea mail services to the U.S., accusing the American government of “bullying” after the Trump administration revoked tariff-free trade privileges for packages from China and Hong Kong. DHL is now among the companies adjusting their shipping services in response to escalating trade tensions, as the U.S.-China trade war intensifies.

