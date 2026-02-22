Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Department Of Homeland Security Reverses Shutdown-Induced Pause On TSA PreCheck The Department of Homeland Security retracted the statement announcing the closure of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry security lines.







The Department of Homeland Security has retracted its statement on pausing TSA PreCheck as the partial government shutdown enters another week.

DHS alarmed many frequent flyers and Democratic lawmakers with its previous assertion that TSA PreCheck would come to a halt. With TSA agents having to work without pay, the Department issued that security lines, which offer registered flyers a quicker way through the airport, would take a hit.

However, NPR reports that the news was shortly retracted as DHS issued an update. Instead, they noted that TSA PreCheck would remain operational, but could face adjustments as the shutdown continues.

“As staffing constraints arise, TSA will evaluate on a case-by-case basis and adjust operations accordingly,” the agency said.

Upon the shutdown’s official start Feb. 14, all agencies under the DHS have taken a hit with their budgets unapproved for the year. However, one agency in particular is the main point of contention among lawmakers: the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Given the DHS’s handling and rollout of ICE raids and agents across U.S. cities, Democratic lawmakers have refused to allocate more funding to the agency, while also pushing for certain demands. This includes more accountability from ICE agents, as well as their public identification, especially in the wake of two U.S. citizens’ deaths at ICE demonstrations.

While lawmakers continued to argue on both sides of the aisle, air travelers may begin to see the issue impact their airport experience. An expanded option of TSA PreCheck and Global Entry also faced restraints amid the federal pause. However, DHS did not disclose if Global Entry, which helps travelers going and returning from international trips, would also still undergo any closures.

Before clarifying the fate of TSA PreCheck, the DHS noted that “emergency measures” would take place as the essential agency stays open despite the funding issue. These measures initially included “ending” these security lanes to ensure checkpoints for the majority of travelers remained functional.

Backlash over the matter, which would have stunted the programs that greatly reduced security checkpoint waits, appeared to have led the DHS to make a reversal.

