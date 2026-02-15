Travel and Leisure by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman What To Know For Your Next Flight As DHS Stunted By Government Shutdown With the partial shutdown directly impacting the DHS, TSA officers will have to forego pay again, reminiscent of the previous shutdown that occurred last year.







As flyers hit the skies this President’s Day Weekend, here’s what they should know as the Department of Homeland Security is impacted by the partial government shutdown.

The shutdown has many wondering about how their trips, with no annual budget currently approved for the government agency over airport security. Lawmakers have sat embroiled in a battle over DHS spending, specifically regarding its implementation of ICE agents and immigration enforcement. The shutdown officially paused DHS funding Feb. 14.

With the partial shutdown directly impacting the DHS, TSA officers will have to forego pay again, reminiscent of the previous shutdown that occurred in fall of last year. Given this, airports are expecting potentially longer wait times at security checkpoints.

Last year, some airports saw lines outside the doors as TSA workers began to call out due to lack of pay. Depending on how long this shutdown lasts, TSA workers may not see their next checks, causing strife with nearly all of these workers deemed essential.

Thankfully, while wait times may vary, it has been reported that flight schedules should proceed as relatively normal due to the shutdown remaining partial. Air traffic controllers, paid through the still-funded Federal Aviation Administration, will receive their checks.

However, if the shutdown drags on, airports may delay flights to keep up with the lagged security times.

Generally, experts warn flyers to remain extra cautious, allotting extra time as the situation may vary daily. Travelers should also remain extra prepared for longer waits, even for screenings of carry-on and checked luggage. This could potentially delay flights even more and their own arrivals at gates.

As for when the shutdown is expected to end, frequent flyers should hang tight. Several organizations, such as U.S. Travel, Airlines for America, and the American Hotel & Lodging Association, have already warned of impacted spring break travel.

“Travelers and the U.S. economy cannot afford to have essential TSA personnel working without pay, which increases the risk of unscheduled absences and call outs, and ultimately can lead to higher wait times and missed or delayed flights,” wrote the groups in a joint statement, according to PBS.

"Travelers and the U.S. economy cannot afford to have essential TSA personnel working without pay, which increases the risk of unscheduled absences and call outs, and ultimately can lead to higher wait times and missed or delayed flights," wrote the groups in a joint statement, according to PBS.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers remain at a standstill over the funding of ICE, a part of the DHS. Democrats have refused to approve a budget that grants immigration enforcement more funding amid nationwide violence and protests.

