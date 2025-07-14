News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Diabolical Animal Abuse Leaves Dog Without Vocal Chords Nathaniel Levon Curington and Aimee Renee Curington, of Trenton, Ga., have been arrested and both are facing charges of cruelty to animals







Two people from Georgia have been arrested after authorities found hundreds of abused, some dead, animals at their home, including a dog that had its vocal cords removed.

According to WSB-TV, Nathaniel Levon Curington and Aimee Renee Curington, of Trenton, Georgia, have been arrested and both are facing charges of seven counts of cruelty to animals. This occurred after the Georgia Department of Agriculture initiated an investigation into the duo. Both suspects were booked into the Dade County Jail.

Officers helped rescue 256 animals from the Trenton home after spending 14 hours there.

“This is one of the worst cases of animal abuse and neglect we have seen, and I am confident these individuals will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper.

Authorities described the situation as an illegal puppy mill and hoarding situation where there were mostly French Bulldogs and Pomeranians.

“I have never groomed this many dogs in one day, especially in such horrific condition. Their fur was so badly matted I actually had to use a surgical grade blade on their skin to get underneath the mats,” vet tech and groomer Sarah Mozzott told the media outlet.

According to NewsChannel 9 ABC, most of the dogs taken from the deplorable conditions have been rehomed. One of the dogs, Miracle, was unable to walk and couldn’t keep her tongue in her mouth, according to Cindy Bice, a Chattanooga attorney. After agreeing to take her in, the veterinarian informed Bice that Miracle’s vocal cords were likely removed, making it highly unlikely that Miracle could bark to communicate with the attorney.

“That is the cruelest, most inhumane thing you could do to cover up a bark so you don’t get caught. And I hope that whatever authority is there in your area will take the calls from the neighbors, from the people who know what’s going on,” Bice commented.

There are 18 dogs at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter that are expected to be ready for adoption in approximately two weeks.

RELATED CONTENT: Son Of U.S. Soldier Left Without Citizenship, Deported To Jamaica