Diana Ross Blesses Beyonce With A Happy Birthday Serenade

Diana Ross was one of many A-list stars present at Beyoncé’s birthday concert but gave the “alien” superstar an extra special gift. The icon sang “Happy Birthday” to Beyoncé as she graced the stage at her third and final Los Angeles show for the Renaissance World Tour.

The show on Sept. 4 was to commemorate the star’s 42nd birthday, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter. After a slew of surprise guests at her prior two LA shows, rumors that the “The Supremes” star would perform came to fruition that night.

Beyoncé’s official fan page, @Beyoncelegion, shared footage of the memorable serenade from one legend to the other, calling the moment “#BEYDAYLA.”

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Upon appearing before the lucky guests, Beyoncé mouthed an “I love you” to her fellow legend before the 79-year-old initiated the celebratory song. Ross also sang her hit, “Love Hangover,” while on stage.

During the festivities, Beyoncé shared personal words with the fans and celebrity friends in attendance. She expressed her love to her dedicated fans, her husband, Jay-Z, her mother, Tina, and her former Destiny’s Child members.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful; I’m trying not to cry,” the mother of three shared. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music, which then heals all of you.”

The surprise performance was followed by Kendrick Lamar joining the birthday girl for a special rendition of “America Has A Problem.”

Other celebrities at the affair were members of the Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim and Kylie, Lizzo, Zendaya, Adele and Brandy, among many others.

Beyoncé concluded her heartfelt speech to the thousands in attendance, making a nod to her sixth LP,

“I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons.”