﻿﻿Beyoncé Requests ‘Most Fabulous Silver Fashions” For ‘Renaissance Tour’ During Virgo Season

Beyoncé has a special request for the BeyHive attending the “Renaissance Tour” during the Virgo season. Concertgoers should wear only the “most fabulous silver fashions,” please and thank you!

The Grammy award-winning singer took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 22, to issue her first official request for the “Renaissance World Tour” she started in May. While attendees have already been dressing to the nines in Renaissance-inspired fashions for the tour, Beyoncé wants to make sure fans keep that same energy for her birthday.

The “Cuff It” singer turns 42 on September 4, and we all know Beyoncé loves everything about her Virgo zodiac sign. In celebration of Virgo season, the “Virgo’s Groove” singer is asking fans to sparkle and shine in chrome and silver attire while attending one of her live shows.

“Virgo season is upon us,” she wrote.

“This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23 – 9.22!”

Beyoncé requests silver and chrome fashions to celebrate Virgo season and "the last month" of The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🪩 pic.twitter.com/sBKOqOWhte — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 23, 2023

“We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy,” she added.

“Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”

Beyoncé began the tour May 10, at the Friends Arena, in Stockholm. It is set to wrap up October 1 in Kansas City. During the tour, the mother of three has turned her Instagram into a photo gallery of her Renaissance fashions.

Fans have lauded her “limitless” wardrobe budget for the tour which Forbes estimates will make her around $2 billion.

The “Single Ladies” singer has been dripped out in some of the finest luxury designers, including Pharrell Williams, Alexander McQueen, and Gucci.

“For us, the designers, it is not just an amazing exposure but a wonderful cultural moment to be a part of,” designer David Koma told Harpers Bazaar, crediting Beyoncé for being “exceptionally involved in all the details”.

