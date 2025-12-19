News by Sharelle B. McNair Disturbing Video Shows Fulton School Officer Tasing Student On Bus Following several attempts to remove Johnson-Hunt peacefully, with officers heard saying "you want to get off, or you want me to take you off?"







There is a call for a Fulton County Schools resource officer in Georgia to be fired after a disturbing video of him tasing an 18-year-old student on a school bus has gone viral.

The unidentified officer has been removed from active duty following the Dec. 18 incident on board a Langston Hughes High School bus. Things took a turn after two officers appeared in a video approaching a student, identified as Lanier Johnson-Hunt by Atlanta News First, attempting to remove him as he allegedly was on the wrong bus. Officers were heard in the video saying that he needed to get off the bus if he was not assigned to it.

Following several attempts to remove Johnson-Hunt peacefully, with officers heard saying “you want to get off, or you want me to take you off?” officers began to use force, resulting in one officer tasing the student. Students witnessing the incident were heard screaming in the background.

The student said that it was his first time being tased and was surprised by the officer’s move. “At the moment, nothing was going through my mind.

“I’ve never been tased before. But now I think that’s crazy,” Johnson-Hunt said. “You’re a school resource officer. You’re supposed to be helping us, and you’re tasing random kids. There’s no point in you tasing me at all.”

Damion Dunn, a parent of a fellow Langston Hughes student, said there has to be more to the story and is curious if tasing was the right thing to do. “Is he that big to tase? Could they have just pulled him off? I just like to get the full context of the situation of what happened before, not making a judgment,” Dunn said, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

“But you know, looking at it as a parent, you know, I don’t want my son being tased.”

Fulton County Schools released a statement confirming that the officer has been removed and said an investigation is underway.

“Fulton County Schools can confirm a Fulton County Schools police officer deployed a taser during an incident involving a student on a bus. The incident is being taken seriously and is currently under review. The officer has been removed from active duty pending the outcome of an investigation,” the statement read.

“Because this matter involves students and an ongoing review, the district is unable to share additional details at this time. Fulton County Schools is committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students and staff, and to ensuring that all incidents involving school police are reviewed thoroughly and appropriately.”

On social media, users are expressing mixed emotional reactions, some saying the officer was in his rights, while others view it as excessive force against a child and feel he should be fired.

