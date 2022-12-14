Put Some Respect on Caresha’s Name: Diddy Defends Yung Miami After DJ Akademiks’ Side Chick Diss

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

In a follow-up Tweet, he sent a message that others better leave anyone associated with him alone or he’ll come see them. Of course, they’ll just have a discussion “like human beings.”

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Before Diddy released his latest single, “Sex In The Porsche” on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to address the controversy between Akademiks and Yung Miami after the DJ attacked the young rapper in a series of unsavory tweets.

Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad… that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, hit back at Akademiks, shutting down claims she was just a side piece in Diddy’s love life.

According to TMZ, the identity of the woman who gave birth to Combs’ is a 28-year-old Dana Tran.

It’s been reported that she works in the cybersecurity industry. No details have been provided about how they met or how long they’ve known each other.