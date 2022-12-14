 Put Some Respect on Caresha's Name: Diddy Defends Yung Miami After DJ Akademiks' Side Chick Diss

Yung Miami
Yung Miami performs onstage during JMBLYA at Fair Park on May 3, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo: Rick Kern/WireImage)

The news of Sean “Diddy” Combs, aka Love, having a new baby daughter has sent shockwaves throughout the world.

As word got out about the baby, knowing that City Girls rapper Yung Miami isn’t the mother, DJ Akademiks, via social media, labeled her a side chick.

However, Diddy shut that down in one tweet.

Diddy, who is known to rarely discuss his personal affairs in public made sure to acknowledge that Yung Miami, his girlfriend, is “very important and special” and stated emphatically that the rapper is not his side chick.

@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

In a follow-up Tweet, he sent a message that others better leave anyone associated with him alone or he’ll come see them. Of course, they’ll just have a discussion “like human beings.”

 

Before Diddy released his latest single, “Sex In The Porsche” on Tuesday, he took to Twitter to address the controversy between Akademiks and Yung Miami after the DJ attacked the young rapper in a series of unsavory tweets.

Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee, hit back at Akademiks, shutting down claims she was just a side piece in Diddy’s love life.

 

According to TMZ, the identity of the woman who gave birth to Combs’ is a 28-year-old Dana Tran.

It’s been reported that she works in the cybersecurity industry. No details have been provided about how they met or how long they’ve known each other.

Sean “Diddy” Combs and Diana Tran (Photo collage: Twitter)
