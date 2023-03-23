Diddy and Family Reportedly Filming Reality Series for Hulu, ‘Diddy + 7’

If the rumors are true, we may see more of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the rest of his family in our own home.

The New York Post reports that, according to a source, the business mogul is gearing up to showcase himself and his family in a new reality TV surrounding the businesses they are all involved in. The series is purportedly tentatively titled “Diddy + 7.”

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source familiar with the upcoming project told Page Six.

The Combs family has already been seen filming the upcoming show in places such as Los Angeles and Miami.

In January, The Jasmine Brand reported that Combs had recently filed a trademark application for a “reality-based television program.”

Combs, who is never known to rest, has also thrown his name in the hat for a potential majority stake purchase of BET Networks. After recent news of Paramount possibly fielding offers to buy a majority stake in BET, Tyler Perry‘s name emerged as a potential buyer. After gaining the interest of other Black executives (Byron Allen and Group Black), Combs placed himself in a position to be a part of that conversation. However, Paramount has been mum on its plans.

To celebrate his longevity and success in the entertainment world and his entrepreneurship, the Bad Boy executive rebranded his company, Combs Enterprises. The new corporation is now known as Combs Global.

“Combs Global represents the next chapter in my journey as a business leader and a bigger vision to build the largest portfolio of leading Black-owned brands in the world,” Combs said in a written statement. “I’ve enlisted world-class teams of top executives, specialists, and strategic partners to bring this new dream to life and put us in the best position to keep making history while leading another 30 years of dominance across industries.”