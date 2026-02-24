Diddy And Legal Team Reach Agreement In Fee Dispute Amid Assault Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian, have finalized a settlement with the law firm they used, Summa LLP, which accused the pair of failing to pay fees for services rendered in a legal dispute.

According to TMZ, the law firm claimed that the father-and-son duo had not paid multiple invoices totaling over 100 attorney hours and 90 paralegal hours since being retained by Combs in March 2025. The work purportedly done was partially for a sexual assault lawsuit that was filed against Christian by a woman, Grace O’Marcaigh, who worked on a yacht that Diddy rented in December 2022. Summa LLP stated that they were in default of at least $53,688.35 in legal fees. Alejandro Barrientos, an attorney for the firm, confirmed to the media outlet that the suit they filed against the pair was dismissed and that the bill had been paid.

The lawsuit filed by O’Marcaigh claims that Christian sexually assaulted her on the yacht Diddy rented for a party. When the alleged victim filed the suit, she said that the younger Combs had allegedly done so while she was working on the vessel. She stated that when the yacht was rented, it had been “sold as a wholesome family excursion” but turned into a “hedonistic environment.”

The paperwork was filed on April 4, 2024, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. O’Marcaigh accuses Christian of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and infliction of emotional distress. Diddy is named in the suit for premises liability because he chartered the yacht and for aiding and abetting Christian in the alleged assault. She also claims that after she told the yacht captain of the alleged assault, he reportedly didn’t believe her and retaliated against her until she was terminated in May 2023.

She said the alleged assault has deeply affected her mental health as well as her professional and personal lives.

The former Bad Boy CEO is currently serving a prison sentence of four years and two months after a Manhattan jury found him not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but guilty on two counts of transportation for prostitution in July 2025. He is presently appealing the sentence.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Sinners’ Not-So-Subtle Nod To Voodoo Is Just One More Way Ryan Coogler Connects The Diaspora