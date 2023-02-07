Diddy Denies Shading Burna Boy For Having One Grammy on Instagram Story

Apparently, it was Burna Boy and not Chris Brown that Sean “Diddy” Combs subtly shaded on Instagram during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The hip-hop mogul had the streets talking after he took to his Instagram Story Sunday to call out an unnamed artist who has only one Grammy and “thought” they could win another without his help, TMZ reported.

“I helped you win your first and only Grammy award which I did out kindness, and somehow you thought you could win another without my help ?? Oh okay..,” Diddy captioned the since-deleted post.

After online blog Onsite! caught wind of the shade and posted about it, Diddy denied he was talking badly about anyone.

“This is fake news,” Diddy wrote in a comment, captured by Hip Hop DX.

Diddy served as co-executive producer on Burna Boy’s 2020 album, Twice as Tall, which received the 2021 Grammy for best global music album and also topped the Billboard US World Albums chart.

However, the Bad Boy CEO didn’t return to collaborate on Burna’s 2022 release, Love, Damini, which was nominated for best global music album but ended up losing to Japanese composer Masa Takumi’s “Sakura”.

Diddy attempted to deny what many suspected was shade aimed at Burna Boy. But after issuing the post and deleting it, many were convinced the rap mogul was in fact shading the Nigerian hitmaker and revealing how rigged the award show might actually be.

“The fact that Diddy is out there helping people win Grammies puts a lot of Grammy’s credibility into question. This is wild,” added someone else.

The fact that Diddy is out there helping people win Grammies puts a lot of Grammy's credibility into question. This is wild. Now I get why TAT won ahead of Antibals's Fu Chronicles 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WPxtxW02ua — Drey Hommies (NFT Guru) (@HommiesDrey) February 6, 2023

“This is why we said the award is rigged,” another user wrote. “This shows that not only can you win if you don’t merit the award, you can also be disqualified if some cabals involved in the decision-making decides not to give you the Grammy Award.”