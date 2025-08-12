Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Diddy’s Lawyer Thinks A Trump Pardon Is The Key To His Client’s Political ‘Conversion’ One of Diddy's lawyers believes he might switch political allegiance if granted a pardon by Trump.







The father of one of the lawyers defending Sean “Diddy” Combs believes the disgraced music mogul will turn “Team Trump” if he receives a presidential pardon.

Mark Geragos, father of Diddy’s defense lawyer, Teny Geragos, and an acting consultant on the Bad Boy founder’s sex trafficking case, recently took to his 2 Angry Men podcast to weigh in on the Diddy-Trump rumors. According to Geragos, a longtime attorney for Diddy, there could be a possible party switch if Trump leverages his presidential power to benefit Diddy.

“You want to know the truth? I think yes,” Geragos said when asked if Diddy would turn into a Trump supporter if he received an official pardon. “Do you know why? I don’t know that it would be like a fealty oath or anything else.”

With a long list of celebrity clients, Geragos believes Trump and Diddy will find common ground through their federal cases, both of which have turned their personal lives into high-profile media spectacles.

“There’s something about that fraternity of people who have been accused and have gone through the process that gives you an affinity,” he explained. “It would not surprise me to hear Sean say: ‘I now get it. I understand it. I was wrong then.’ I don’t know if I would say he’s pledging loyalty, but I think we would probably say: ‘I now get what he went through.’”

Geragos’ latest take follows Trump’s apparent softening of his stance on pardoning Diddy, recalling the rap producer’s past criticisms of him during election campaigns.

“When I ran for office, he was very hostile,” Trump said earlier this month. “It’s hard, you know? We’re human beings. And we don’t like to have things cloud our judgment, right? But when you knew someone and you were fine, and then you run for office, and he made some terrible statements. So I don’t know … It makes it more difficult to do.”

Diddy remains in jail awaiting his October sentencing after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

