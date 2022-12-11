Diddy Reveals Birth Of Baby Girl In Surprise Announcement

Music mogul Diddy announced the birth of a baby girl on Dec. 10, much to the surprise of his fans. Combs is dating recording artist Yung Miami, who was not known to be expecting.

Diddy made the announcement on Twitter, and the 53-year-old record executive — whose real name is Sean Love Combs — also revealed that he’d named his new daughter after himself. Baby Sean Love Combs was born in Newport Beach, California sometime in October, according to TMZ. Combs did not identify the mother in his tweet.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Yung Miami — whose full name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee — responded to a Twitter user who noted Brownlee should be the next guest on her podcast, Caresha Please because answers were needed. Brownlee retweeted the post with a pair of eye emojis as the caption. 👀.

The 28-year-old “Good Love” singer confirmed she was dating Combs in an interview with XXL in September but also reiterated they were both single.

“We are dating. We single, but we’re dating,” she said. “People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating.”

“That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”

Baby Love joins Combs’ six other children; 31-year-old Quincy Taylor Brown, 28-year-old Justin Dior, 24-year-old Christain Combs, 16-year-old Chance Combs and twins D’Lila Star and Jessie James, 15.

Combs adopted Quincy, the son of his late ex-girlfriend, Kim Porter. The couple also had Christain and the twins. Combs shares Chance with former girlfriend Sarah Chapman and Justin with ex-girlfriend Misa Hylton.