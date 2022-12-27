Diddy Reveals First Public Photo of Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs in Christmas Family Photo

Love was definitely on the mind of the Combs family this holiday season!

Sean “Diddy” Combs reveals the first picture of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs in a family photograph posted on his social media account. In an Instagram post that was shared with his nearly 20 million followers, the Bad Boy mogul cradles his newborn daughter in his arms while smiling with his other family members.

Diddy and his children are all dressed in matching hooded pajamas. All of his children, minus Justin appeared in the photo with him. The latest baby, Love, seen in his arms, was not facing the cameras but the other children, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16 were.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours!

LOVE ❤️”

The Combs Enterprises‘ CEO had not revealed that he welcomed another child until earlier this month, although she was born in October. He made the official acknowledgment on Twitter on Dec. 10. There was speculation about Love’s mother since no one knew that Diddy was expecting another child.

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Several days later, TMZ revealed the woman who had Diddy’s child. After gaining access to Love’s birth certificate, the media outlet disclosed that 28-year-old Dana Tran was listed as the mother. She purportedly works in the cybersecurity industry. No details have been provided about how they met or how long they’ve known each other.

Entrepreneur recently reported that the doting father hosted a memorable futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays less than two weeks ago on Dec. 18. The twins were gifted with matching Range Rover SUVs.