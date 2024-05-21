by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Diddy Settlement With Cassie Forbids Them From Saying Each Other’s Names Diddy's apology video did not mention Cassie directly due to the rules of their settlement.









More insight has emerged into why Diddy’s new apology video did not directly mention Cassie. Details of their settlement reveal that the two cannot publicly say each other names.

Diddy apologized for his actions Sunday in regards to previously released footage of the entertainer abusing his former partner. Days following the graphic video’s exposure to the public, Diddy expressed his remorse for his actions. He stated he was “truly sorry” and took “full responsibility” for what happened.

However, critics quickly noted that the Revolt founder failed to apologize to Cassie directly. While some felt he lacked genuine remorse, TMZ reported that their settlement forbids Diddy from saying the “Me & U” singer’s name.

In light of his actions in the video and alleged years of abuse, Cassie filed a lawsuit in November 2023. The former couple settled the next day for an undisclosed amount of money, alongside this newly-revealed clause to never speak on one another in public.

The tabloid also claims Diddy’s idea for the apology, which remains strictly general regarding who his remorse is for. As a result, Cassie has also stayed silent since the video’s release and the 54-year-old’s subsequent apology.

However, her lawyer shared a statement, calling his apology “disingenuous” given his previous denial of all allegations.

“Combs’ most recent statement is more about himself than the many people he has hurt. When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday,” said Meredith Firetog, an attorney for Cassie.

She continued, “That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

Diddy remains the subject of numerous other allegations and lawsuits, all regarding sexual abuse, harassment, and rape.