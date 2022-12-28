Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance

Sean “Diddy” Combs finally shows the face of his newborn daughter, Love Sean Combs, for the world to see.

On Tuesday, the Bad Boy mogul posted two photos of the latest addition to his family. One of the pictures shows the newborn in a baby seat, and the other shows the billionaire holding her while she sleeps on his chest.

This past weekend, Combs posted a family picture with his children in matching pajamas; Love made her first public appearance. All of Diddy’s children, not including his first one, Justin, appeared in the photo. In the picture, Love sits in Diddy’s arms, facing away from the cameras while his other children, Quincy, 31; King, 24; Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16, were facing forward.

News of Diddy’s daughter took people by surprise. Love entered the world in October, and Diddy made the official announcement on his Twitter account earlier this month on Dec. 10., sparking speculation about the mother of his newborn daughter.

Several days later, the identity of Love’s mother was reported by TMZ. After accessing Love’s birth certificate, the media outlet disclosed that 28-year-old Dana Tran was confirmed as the newborn’s mother. She reportedly has a job working in the cybersecurity industry. No one has come forward with any information about how Diddy and Tran met or how long they’ve known each other.

After Diddy made the surprising announcement, Tran reportedly deleted her social media accounts.

According to Entrepreneur, the proud father hosted a memorable futuristic-themed party for his twin daughters’ 16th birthdays less than two weeks ago on Dec. 18. The twins were given matching Range Rover SUVs from Diddy.