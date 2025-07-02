Entertainment by Keka Araújo BREAKING: Diddy Guilty, Not Guilty Judge Arun Subramanian granted prosecutors several hours to prepare a written submission arguing against bail, with both sides scheduled to present their cases at 1 p.m. today.







Sean “Diddy” Combs, the embattled music mogul, was acquitted July 2 of federal charges of sex trafficking and operating a criminal enterprise, marking a significant legal victory that spared him a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

However, the jury did find Combs guilty of a Mann Act violation, a conviction for which prosecutors intend to seek a maximum sentence of 20 years. The dramatic verdict unfolded in a federal courtroom, prompting visible emotional responses from Combs’ legal team.

NBC’s Chloe Melas, reporting live from outside the courthouse, characterized the outcome as a “massive victory” for Combs, given the gravity of the charges. Teny Geragos, a member of Combs’ defense counsel, was observed wiping away tears as the verdict was read.

“Prosecutors, they painted Combs as somebody that was beating women, which they owned up to, but running a criminal enterprise, and that he sex trafficked two of his former girlfriends, Cassie Ventura and also ‘Jane,’ who testified under a pseudonym,” Melas explained.

She highlighted the blow to the prosecution, which had presented 34 witnesses to bolster its case. Melas, who attended the proceedings daily, noted a discernible skepticism among some jurors regarding the government’s arguments. “You could tell that there were several of them that were not buying what the prosecution was putting forth in their arguments. I saw some roll their eyes. I saw some even fall asleep. Some clearly not buying what the prosecution was saying in their closing arguments,” she elaborated.

In the immediate aftermath of the verdict, the courtroom became a scene of intense anticipation as the judge prepared to hear arguments on Combs’ potential release on bail pending his sentencing. Combs himself was seen kneeling with his head bowed in a chair, seemingly in prayer, after evading the most severe penalties in the case. His family, present in the background, responded with applause and cheers. Defense attorneys exchanged embraces, and Combs shared a hug with attorney Brian Steel.

Prosecutor Maurene Comey informed Judge Arun Subramanian that the government would formally request that Combs remain incarcerated until sentencing, citing the Mann Act conviction as grounds for denying bail. Comey indicated the prosecution would seek a maximum 20-year sentence. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo countered by requesting Combs’ release from federal detention, where he has been held for nearly a year, proposing a $1 million bond and conditions for his return to his Miami residence.

Subramanian granted prosecutors several hours to prepare a written submission arguing against bail, with both sides scheduled to present their cases at 1 p.m.

