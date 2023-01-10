Clean Slate: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wipes Social Media Clean to Focus on Newborn ‘Baby Love’

Sean “Diddy” Combs has the streets talking after he deleted all the posts on his Instagram page to post a single video of his newborn, captioned “Baby Love.”

Fans noticed Diddy had no photos or videos on his Instagram page on Monday, a week after he shared a photo recap of his New Year’s celebration with Yung Miami. After wiping his page clean, Diddy posted a video of the infant daughter he recently welcomed with a woman he has yet to identify.

“😍 BABY LOVE ❤️ 😍,” he captioned the video of his daughter taking a bath with a float around her neck.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

The post comes one month after Diddy shocked the public with the baby announcement.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” the rapper tweeted last month. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Many were surprised by the announcement, considering Diddy had not been publicly dating anyone who was pregnant, and the fact that he remains in a public relationship with rapper Yung Miami of the City Girls. A birth certificate identified the mother of baby Love as Dana Tran, 28, Page Six reports.

The baby was born in October, but Diddy waited until early December to make the announcement. In the wake of the baby news, Diddy finally made things Instagram official with Yung Miami last week in a post recapping their New Year’s Eve together on a yacht in St. Barts.

The couple packed on the public displays of affection in the photos, with Yung Miami, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, sitting on Diddy’s lap in one photo and the Bad Boy CEO staring down Miami’s backside in another photo. Yung Miami shared photos from the lavish New Year’s Eve celebration on her Instagram in a post that’s still visible on her page.

“Another 365 days around the world with you 🥰 Happy New Year!” she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

Unfortunately for Caresha, Diddy’s time of making things Instagram official with her was short-lived.