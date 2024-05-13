Women by Stacy Jackson Terminated Executive Director Of Forsyth Farmers’ Market Dr. Diedre Grimm Alleges Decision Was Racially Motivated The former farmers' market executive claimed the Board of Directors, under the guidance of its legal counsel, declined any explanation.









Dr. Deidre Grimm’s tenure as executive director of Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) in Savannah, Georgia, has ended abruptly. Grimm alleges that her termination may have been racially motivated.

The former director, who assumed her leadership role with FFM in September 2022, was informed of her dismissal while on medical leave on May 7, as reported by WSAV. No rationale was allegedly provided for the decision, despite Grimm’s request for clarification. The Board of Directors, under the guidance of its legal counsel, attorney Wade Herring, refused to offer its now former staff member any explanation of the decision.

“In the wake of my termination, I am left grappling with the troubling notion that this decision may have been racially motivated, particularly in light of my current medical leave,” Grimm stated. This allegation starkly contrasts the nonprofit organization’s principles of diversity and inclusivity. Forsyth Farmers’ Market, founded in 2009 by six women, was established with the shared vision of creating a local food system that promotes the health of all people and the environment.

During Grimm’s tenure with FFM, she spearheaded several initiatives geared to enhance community engagement. Programs included Farm-A Que, Forsyth Family Farm Share, Tiny Tots Trail Blazers, Harvest to Table Initiative, and Farmsgiving. Additionally, Grimm credited her efforts at the organization with an exceptional increase in the market’s budget from $300,000 to $1.5 million.

In the wake of Grimm’s departure, Tina Saxe, the chief operating officer, will assume the role of interim executive director until the organization appoints a new replacement.

WSAV reported that Grimm’s termination has raised concerns about potential racial discrimination, particularly in light of the organization’s stated commitment to inclusivity. As the local community grapples with this development, the Forsyth Farmers’ Market faces calls for transparency regarding the decision-making process behind Grimm’s dismissal.

RELATED CONTENT: Black People With Kidney Issues Face Barriers, Will Eliminating An Allegedly Racially-Biased Test Help?