Digest Any Of 1,800 Books from 24 Categories in Just 12 Minutes

Today, it’s easier than ever to acquire knowledge without having to step foot into a classroom. The evolution of technology has made it possible to receive information on electronic devices like your phone and computer with the simple press of a button. Courses and lessons can be condensed and consumed anywhere.

The 12min Micro Book Library is a leader in the online learning space. For a limited time, a lifetime premium subscription to the service is available for just $39. That’s a savings of more than $300 from its MSRP ($399).

As a subscriber to 12min Micro Book Library, you receive access to more than 1,800 micro books that cover 24 categories in everything from personal development to science and technology. Popular titles include “Man’s Search for Meaning”, “How to Win Friends and Influence People”, and “The Power of Now”, among other best-selling titles. While nearly 2,000 books are already loaded on the library, 30 new titles are added every month.

As the company suggests, every book in the library can be digested in just 12 minutes, allowing you to expand your knowledge. English, Spanish and Portuguese are supported. You can access your books in text or audio forms.

More than 90 people have rated 12min Micro Book Library 5 stars. “I’m enjoying this a lot. I’ve been listening to a summary of a new book every day. I can do it at the same time as I’m walking or exercising,” writes verified 5-star purchaser Russell Cardwell.

With12min Micro Book Library, you don’t’ have to be connected to the internet to read. Download them to your Kindle account and send them to your Kindle, or read from your mobile device or laptop. To read on your mobile device it only needs to have iOS 9.0 or later or Android 5.0 or later.

12min Micro Book Library a world of new information is available at your fingertips whether for professional advancement or just for personal knowledge. Purchase it today to gain access to a wealth of information.

