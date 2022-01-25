Stalk On By? Dionne Warwick Shares Exactly How She Met Sidney Poitier: ‘Actually, I Stalked Him’

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, legendary singer Dionne Warwick recalls meeting the late Sidney Poitier with a laugh and a comedically light-hearted story.

The 81-year-old “Walk On By” singer—and Queen of Twitter—shared a special moment about when she first encountered Poitier in the 1960s as a young woman. It was quite unusual, to say the least. But for Warwick, her admiration for him sealed their relationship in the following years.

“Actually, I stalked him!” Warwick said in response to Colbert’s question about how she met the legendary actor, who was the first Black man to take home an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

“I’m guessing you’re not the only woman who did that,” Stephen Colbert said. Warwick told the late-night host that she was leaving a recording studio on 54th Street in 1964 or 1965 when she spotted the Oscar-winning actor. She was with her girls at the time.