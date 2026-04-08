News by Sharelle B. McNair Arkansas Police Chief Investigated After Viral Video Shows Him Striking Black Man in A Wheelchair The victim says law enforcement was called to his neighborhood for assistance but has no clue that he would end up being the one needing help.







The newly hired police chief of Osceola, Arkansas, Robert “Bobby” Ephlin, is being investigated after he was allegedly seen striking a disabled Black man who uses a wheelchair.

Ephlin was seen on a video with more than 13,000 views putting his hands on Danarius Williams after the chief was heard saying, “you’re not gonna talk to me like that” while engaging with a crowd on April 6. The victim says law enforcement was called to his neighborhood for assistance, but he had no idea he would end up needing help.

But when Williams, who has been disabled and paralyzed since 2013, asked Ephlin to get out of his personal space, things escalated.

“He smacked me. He smacked the hell out of me. Then choked me,” Williams said, according to KAIT 8.

“I felt belittled, to be honest, for one, and for two, it’s just embarrassing to just feel helpless and powerless through the whole situation.”

Social media users in the video’s comments feel that Ephlin and the police department should be held accountable for the alleged actions.

“Take everything from that YT man! Sue him directly & the police department! Press charges against him & the other officers,” @royaltee_jones wrote.

But Williams is already taking matters into his own hands.

“I already pressed charges against the chief. I did that as soon as I left there while I was in the emergency room last night,” Williams said.

While the police department has failed to comment on the incident yet and it is unclear if Ephlin is on administrative leave, Osceola Mayor Joe Harris Jr., also a Black man, is in support of getting to the bottom of what happened, calling for an independent review “to ensure all the facts are collected and evaluated in a fair, transparent and accountable manner.” In a statement, Harris said the city is “committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and public trust,” and that the city would take appropriate action based on the findings of the review.

The ordeal comes just days after Ephlin touched on the type of leader he wants to be, having been in the role for just a little under a week. “When we make mistakes, and we will, we’re going to own those mistakes. We’re going to take care of those problems,” Ephlin said.

Williams hopes that the investigation considers such sentiments in comparison to the way the victim feels he was treated.

“Can’t feel anything, can’t do anything from the belly button down. I have a suprapubic catheter stuck in my bladder that can come out any time,” Williams said.

“If they have no respect and no regard for my rights — I’m in a wheelchair, I’m disabled — what do you think they’ll do to one of y’all? What do you think they will do to your family?”

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