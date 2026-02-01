Entertainment by Mary Spiller Disney Parks Unveil ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ Events To Honor Black History Month From gospel concerts and heritage exhibits to special cuisine and parades, Disneyland and Walt Disney World plan weeks of programming spotlighting Black culture, history, and creativity.







Disney Parks are preparing to mark Black History Month in 2026 with an expanded lineup of experiences designed to highlight Black culture, artistry, and history across both coasts. The annual “Celebrate Soulfully” initiative will return to Disneyland Resort in California and Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, offering live music, food, exhibits, and performances throughout February.

At Disneyland Resort, the popular “Celebrate Gospel” concert series will return for two weekends — Feb. 20–21 and Feb. 27–28 — bringing Grammy Award–winning gospel artists to the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage. Bishop Hezekiah Walker is set to headline on Feb. 21, followed by Yolanda Adams on Feb. 28. The free concerts, which do not require park admission, will also feature community choirs from across Southern California, continuing a tradition of uplifting performances tied to Black History Month.

In addition to live music, Disneyland will debut a new heritage trail featuring interactive displays throughout the resort. The exhibits will honor influential Black leaders, artists, and innovators from both the past and present, with installations located from Frontierland to Hollywood Land. Guests can expect tributes to figures such as Leah Chase at Tiana’s Palace, Martha Blanding on Main Street, U.S.A., and animator Floyd Norman on Buena Vista Street.

Food offerings will also play a central role in the celebration. Limited-time menu items inspired by Black culinary traditions will be available from late January through early March. At Tiana’s Palace, guests can order a French Quarter fried chicken bowl featuring spicy honey-glazed chicken, macaroni and cheese, and collard greens. Lamplight Lounge will serve New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp paired with cheesy polenta and a Cajun butter sauce.

As reported by Disney Parks Blog, the celebration extends beyond Disneyland. At Walt Disney World, Black History Month festivities will officially begin Feb. 9 with a special parade moment at Magic Kingdom, led by Toya Johnson-Rushing as honorary grand marshal. The afternoon procession will feature Disney characters, music, and high-energy performances.

Throughout February, EPCOT will spotlight Black artists during the International Festival of the Arts, showcasing works by creators including Yesenia Moises, Ryan Riller, Larissa Brown, and Mark Page. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, guests can experience Caribbean-inspired performances from Viva Gaia and the Tam Tam Drummers of Harambe.

Additional offerings include appearances by Princess Tiana, jazz performances inspired by Pixar’s “Soul,” and interactive experiences tied to Marvel’s Dora Milaje. Disney officials encourage guests to explore these programs as part of a broader effort to recognize Black heritage year-round, with ticket and hotel discounts also expected in early 2026.

