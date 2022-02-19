Disney World and Disneyland Celebrate Black Joy Through ‘Celebrate Soulfully’ Initiative

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort celebrate Black History Month and announce “Celebrate Soulfully” is back after its debut at Disney World last year.

According to the official press release, Disney “[invites] guests to celebrate soulfully with experiences that honor Black History Month and pay tribute to Black heritage and culture through music, food, art and more.”

This new initiative is part of a broader inclusion effort, the “Reimagine Tomorrow” project, where Black joy and honoring Black history is at the forefront of the company.

“A reimagined tomorrow looks like a world where everyone is accepted for who they are, simply because we exist in this world together,” said Ramona Washington, manager of special events production at the Walt Disney Studios.

New entertainment includes a step group presentation that exhibits an ensemble of “Black percussive steppers connecting their rhythmic dance to traditions of Africa and America, in celebration of Black history and culture.” On select weekends, the Divine Nine, a group of historically Black fraternities and sororities, will take the stage in their own exhibition.

Presentations range from Q&A’s with Black artists and animators, unique artisans vending their crafts, movie nights that revere Black history, artwork from Black Disney favorites, a jazz tour, Motown performances, drumming and more.

A tribute to Black music, cuisine and artwork, “Celebrate Soulfully” aims to uplift and ensure representation of the Black community by showcasing content and experiences of Black creators in their parks. The Walt Disney Company also works with HBCUs through their Disney on the Yard program, which seeks to inspire alumni with support and career opportunities.

“As an African American leader in this company, I could not be more impressed with the strides we’ve taken toward access and commitment – bringing light to our Black employee experience and consumer experience,” shared Avis Lewis, vice president of human resources at Walt Disney imagineering and consumer products, games and publishing.