Nick Cannon Confirmed As The Keynote Speaker For Black Enterprise's Disruptor Summit In Atlanta The annual event will host some of the biggest names in business.









Nick Cannon is now the confirmed keynote speaker for BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Disruptor Summit, which returns to Atlanta, Georgia, this May. The multi-hyphenate, known for his business acumen, philanthropy, and talent, will share his journey in the entertainment and entrepreneurial space with Disruptor Summit attendees .

The Summit will feature a slate of prominent Black entrepreneurs. Hosted by insurance company Nationwide, the event will take place at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in Downtown Atlanta on May 17-18.

BE’s very own Director of Multiplatform Content, Selena Hill, will host the welcome reception on May 17, where Black Enterprise President & CEO Earl “Butch” Graves Jr. will deliver opening remarks. He will be joined by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The Disruptor Summit will officially kick off on May 18 with a series of sessions; each structured around what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur and business liaison.

Following a breakfast reception and introduction, Hill will moderate a one-on-one discussion with Cannon, who will share his advice on how Black entrepreneurs can elevate their brands and leverage opportunities to build a lasting company.

The session, “Black Trailblazers Transforming Business and Beyond,” will center on the Black business owners who have changed their respective fields for the better, starting as small-scale startups and eventually developing into full-blown enterprises.

The conversation will also include an open discussion about the challenges of being a burgeoning entrepreneur.

Later that day, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a trained and certified business coach to become equipped with the skills and knowledge they need to grow professionally. During that same period, participants can network in the Business Lounge, interacting with industry experts and peers alike.

The Disruptor Summit will also host workshops throughout the day, designed to offer entrepreneurs game-changing advice. With these workshops, participants can learn how to trademark intellectual property with Rosezena J. Pierce, founder of R.J. Pierce. They can also learn about using the stock market to its fullest advantage with Tiffany James of Modern Black Girl and how to harness the power of marketing with best-selling author and professor at the University of Michigan, Marcus Collins.

For full details about the event including registration and a list of expected speakers, visit Black Enterprise Disruptor Summit 2024.