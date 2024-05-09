by Jeroslyn JoVonn Divine 9 Members Express HBCUs’ Concerns to North Carolina Lawmakers Divine 9 members in North Carolina expressed their concerns to lawmakers about educational resources for HBCUs.









Members of fraternities and sororities in the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) met with state lawmakers in North Carolina on Wednesday, May 7, to make a case for increased funding to key areas involving education, healthcare, and politics.

The North Carolina Black Alliance’s “Divine 9” fraternities and sororities expressed their concerns to state lawmakers about educational resources for HBCUs, WRAL reports. The Black Greek-lettered organization members’ agenda included election protection, healthcare access, and educational equity.

Gov. Roy Cooper sat for speeches that began at 9 a.m., including a keynote address from Rev. Dr. William Barber. The meeting was held at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh.

North Carolina is home to 12 historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) including the oldest in the South, Raleigh’s Shaw University, founded in 1865, but only 11 are recognized as HBCUs by the U.S. Department of Education.

Barber Scotia College (Not recognized as an HBCU by the US Department of Education)

Bennett College

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

Hood Theological Seminary

Johnson C Smith University

Livingstone College

North Carolina Central University

North Carolina A&T State University

Shaw University

Saint Augustine’s University

Winston-Salem State University

“This event is important … it’s a chance for all of our Black fraternities and sororities to come together that are based here in North Carolina, to really get a chance to see what we do, to talk about what’s going on with the issues that matter to us,” North Carolina House Democratic leader Robert Reives said.

He noted the focus the state government needs to put on additional resources for HBCUs in North Carolina.

“What’s on top of mind for me right now is education,” Reives added. “It is our great building block. That’s the one thing that evens out everything…we have to amplify the importance of making sure that everybody gets a good solid education.”

