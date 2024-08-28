Education by Sharelle Burt Here’s How Divine 9 Sororities And Fraternities Are Turning Up The Heat For The 2024 Election Let's keep this going.....







Members of historically Black fraternities and sororities, also known as the Divine Nine, are reshaping the way Americans support the 2024 political season with Vice President Kamala Harris as a presidential nominee, Politico reports.

It’s no secret that Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a member of the first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Since her campaign launch, members of the pink and green, as well as others, have shown up in creative ways with innovative ideas to help voters select the right choice before heading to the polls in November.

During the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, comedian D.L. Hughley, an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., gave a shout-out to the ladies of the oldest Black Greek letter organization founded by Black college-educated women. Members of Harris’s sorority sat proudly as they prepared to watch her take the stage. “I absolutely knew she would be on this stage tonight,” one soror said.

“We’re just so happy and proud of her.”

Some of Kamala Harris’ Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters are in the crowd at the DNC tonight.



“I absolutely knew she would be on this stage tonight,” one AKA sister tells @Jayobtv.



Outside of showing up in the thousands for their presidential nominee soror, the sorority created a PAC — political action committee — to raise money to support down-ballot candidates who are members. Fellow Divine Nine sorority Delta Sigma Theta showed out with its first-ever get-out-the-vote ad, showcased in Chicago and Philadelphia.

The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. also created a grant program worth $100,000 to boost voter mobilization within local chapters. The “microgrants” have funds between $500 to $3,000 allocated for individual chapters with a history of successful voter engagement programs. The goal is to have the grants designated to the “Alpha South” region, including Georgia and North Carolina; “Alpha Midwest,” including Wisconsin and Michigan; and “Alpha East,” which is in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-Calif.), a Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. member, applauded the groups for doing their part on a collaborative wavelength. “Everyone understands the assignment,” she said. “We recognize we have, you know, less than 100 days, and we got to propel this sister.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), a member of the Alpha fraternity, says, “There’s a great deal of excitement that Kamala Harris is running.” All nine national presidents of the groups came to the United Center to watch Harris accept the nomination, sitting together in order of the year each one was established. While all the fraternities and sororities are nonpartisan, Harris’ passion has become a driving force for support.

According to Town & Country Magazine, most candidates understand that they must rally around the Divine Nine for votes and lean on Black women who are members to promote political change. Despite criticism from former President Donald Trump about Harris attending the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Biennial Boule, which he called “a party,” the candidate also appeared at the Zeta’s and AKA’s conventions.

Alpha Phi Alpha member and author of The Divine Nine: The History of Black Fraternities and Sororities, Lawrence Ross, witnessed the excitement when Harris visited her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C., to welcome the incoming class of 2028. Ross says it’s amazing how GOP members have yet to recognize how powerful it is when Black women link together. “I keep laughing at the GOP because I’m like, ‘Y’all have no idea what happens when you get motivated Black women to do stuff,’” Ross said.

