Divine Nine Strong! Montell Jordan and K. Michelle Celebrate Their Sons Joining Black Fraternities

Singers Montell Jordan and K. Michelle are happy parents after their sons followed in their footsteps to join a historically Black Greek-lettered organization within the Divine Nine.

Jordan took to Instagram on Friday to repost a video showing his son’s probate into the Gammi Pi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi at Alcorn State University. The “This Is How We Do It” singer gladly welcomed his son into the organization he had joined decades before.

“Yo Nupe!!👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 Grateful for the brothers who are part of your journey @skyler_jordan,” Jordan captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Montell Jordan (@montelljordan)

Many applauded Skyler’s induction into the Divine Nine, including many Kappas who left comments telling the neo-Nupe “welKome to the Bond.”

On Saturday, North Caroline Central University in Durham shared photos showing singer K. Michelle posing alongside her son Chase Bowman after he crossed into the Gamma Beta Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

Michelle, a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. who pledged at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, held up the Delta hand sign while her son held up his Alpha gesture.

“Recording artist/reality tv star K. Michelle is one proud mother this morning after seeing her son Chase Bowman (seen to her right) cross Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. last night during the NPHC/Divine Nine New Member Presentation,” the school shared in its Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Carolina Central University (@nccueagle)

One fan explained the significance of K. Michelle’s son becoming an Alpha at a historically Black college (HBCU) like his mother and other family members.

“K. Michelle is a FAMU Delta and her parents, his father, and sister are also HBCU alums,” they wrote in the comments section. “This legacy not celebrity. 🙌🏾”