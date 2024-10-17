Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn DJ Akademiks Banned From Twitch After Streaming With Ousted User Adin Ross DJ Akademiks has one less platform to stream from after getting banned from Twitch.







DJ Akademiks has now joined Adin Ross on the list of banned Twitch members after hosting the controversial streamer on his live broadcast.

On Oct. 17, Akademiks announced his removal from the Twitch platform without offering insight into what caused his ban.

“FREE BIG AK,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. The photo showed the popular vlogger’s Twitch profile and an alert informing users that the “Twitch Partner ‘Akademiks’ has been banned!”

Though the exact reason for Akademiks’ Twitch ban is unclear, many have pointed out the timing following his recent livestream featuring OnlyFans star Gucci Third Leg and controversial streamer Adin Ross, who’s been banned from Twitch since February 2023. On Oct.14, Akademiks hosted a live stream with Gucci Third Lrg amid his STD scandal with a fellow OnlyFans creator.

Gucci is accused of giving another woman a sexually transmitted disease following a sexual encounter, and Akademiks invited the OnlyFans star on his Twitch platform to get to the bottom of his STD drama. In addition to Gucci Third Leg, Akademiks invited Adin Ross to join the conversation.

The issue lies in Ross’ permanent suspension from Twitch, and featuring him on a stream violates the platform’s policies. The streaming platform says banned streamers “may not appear or participate in the stream of a third-party channel.”

“If a banned user appears in a third-party channel while being suspended, this could cause the suspension of the channel they appear in,” the platform notes.

By inviting Ross onto his broadcast, Twitch appears to have acted quickly in permanently banning Akademiks from the platform.

Loyal fans of Akademiks shared the plans to stop using Twitch following news of the vlogger’s ban.

“CNG, we boycotting Twitch until they free bro ???” one fan wrote.

“Ak the only reason I got Twitch,” added someone else.

One user noted how Akademiks was “Banned for streaming with Banned Adin.”

Akademiks might’ve suffered a loss on Twitch, but he remains active on YouTube and Rumble– two streaming platforms where he also has a strong following.

