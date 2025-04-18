News by Kandiss Edwards This Teen Is A Cancer Survivor, Secret Service Agent And, Now, An Officer DJ Daniels is traveling the country and being honored by hundreds of law enforcement agencies.







DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old teen from Houston who’s been fighting brain cancer since 2018, took another step toward his dream this week to be recognized by 1,000 police departments, according to ABC.

Daniel was sworn in as an honorary officer by more than 200 law enforcement agencies during a ceremony at the Renaissance Hotel Ballroom in St. Louis on April 15. The young officer’s goal is to be recognized by 1,000 departments nationwide. Despite being diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, DJ is still pushing forward.

Hannibal Police Department posted about the event on its Facebook page. The post detailed some of the duties DJ was able to perform during the ceremony. He was also awarded several keepsakes to honor his accomplishment.

“After DJ was sworn in, he was able to critique the other “cadets” and conducted on the spot interviews. With DJ’s blessing, he assisted in swearing in these other kids who were fighting similar battles. When the ceremony concluded, we took our turn to meet DJ and present him with some patches from the department. DJ had some jokes and hugs for everyone who came up to meet him. Waiting in line, I noticed he took the time to tie the shoes of one of the other kids who was there to be recognized. While this is not a monumental task by any means, this teenager, with all the attention and spotlight, still took the time to serve another.” Today was a very special day… – Hannibal Police Department | Facebook

Among the agencies that stepped up were the Hannibal Police Department, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. Officers, K-9 units, and kids from Rainbows for Kids—a group supporting families affected by pediatric cancer—were there to meet DJ as he entered the room. In true DJ fashion, he made his way through the crowd with hugs and jokes, even pausing mid-ceremony to tie another child’s shoelace.

DJ Daniel, the 13-year-old cancer warrior from Houston, first made headlines on March 5 when he was appointed as an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent, a moment that launched his mission to be recognized by 1,000 law enforcement agencies.

