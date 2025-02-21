Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Southern University A&M College Football Coach Sean Wallace Succumbs To Pancreatic Cancer 'It is with sadness in my heart, my family, and my friends to let you know that my brother Mr. Sean Wallace has passed,' his sister Antoinette Wallace announced.







The family of Southern University A&M College football safeties coach Sean Wallace has announced that he passed away at 52.

His sister, Antoinette Wallace, confirmed the sad news on her Facebook page.

“It is with sadness in my heart, my family, and my friends to let you know that my brother, Mr. Sean Wallace, has passed. I will let everybody know when they arrangements will be made. Thank you in advance for all the comfort and thoughts and prayers.”

Wallace, who also played his collegiate career at the university, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to his school, the New Orleans native graduated from O. Perry Walker Senior High School before heading to Southern University A&M College. While on the football field, he led the Jaguars to the No. 1 defense in the country while helping the team win the 1993 SWAC Championship and the Black College National Championship in his freshman season. Wallace was a two-time All-SWAC, the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, Bayou Classic MVP, two-time Sheridan Black College All-American, Walter Camp All-American, and Kodak All-American during his time at the school. He was elected to the Southern University Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

He played one year in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Jaguar Nation, it is with Heavy Hearts, We Announce the Passing of Coach Sean Wallace (1972-2025)

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Coach Sean Wallace after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. A beloved mentor, leader, and friend, his impact will forever be felt by those whose lives he touched.

“At this time, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate this difficult loss. Details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared at a later date.

#SeanStrong“ “Thank you for your love, support, and prayers. Coach Wallace’s legacy will live on in the hearts of many. Wallace leaves behind his wife, Venio Wallace, three children, Tonyatta, Abraham, and Sadijah Wallace, and two grandchildren, Tiana and DJ.

