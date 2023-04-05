DJ Envy Didn’t Want to Be ‘The Token Black Person’ On ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

DJ Envy and his wife Gia Casey have been asked numerous times to join The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but have turned down the offer.

According to The Breakfast Club host, the Caseys opted out of joining The Real Housewives franchise to avoid being the “token Black person” on the show.

“I don’t want to be the token black person on the show,” Envy (real name RaaShaun Casey) told Page Six.

“They would have to make it make sense, and we not into that type of beef and drama. When I see you fighting each other and flipping tables that’s not my family.”

The Bravo show premiered in 2009, and remains one of the highest-rated shows on the network. It has produced standout moments including Teresa Giudice’s infamous table flip scene, drink tosses, and shouting matches.

As interested as Housewives fans are in seeing the Caseys on reality television, they don’t think the Housewives brand is right for them.

“We have been asked a couple of times about joining the ‘Real Housewives,’ but I don’t think that’s for us,” Envy said.

“I don’t know how we would fit into all of that. I will be honest, I don’t see myself hanging out with [the cast] so much. When they go out and do certain things, it is just not my vibe.”

Envy’s wife is good friends with Teresa Giudice and has relationships with most of the cast. As a mother of six, married to a successful entertainer and radio personality, appearing on the show would do well for viewership.

But Envy isn’t so sure it would be the right fit for his family.

“I do know all the cast members of New Jersey,” Envy explained. “My kids and their kids know each other from dance or gymnastics. So that’s how I know Teresa and Joe Gorga, and all of those other people — but I don’t think we would fit in.”

The famed hip-hop DJ will still be getting more onscreen time. He and Charlamagne Tha God signed a deal with BET and VH1 to air one hour of their hit radio show starting on April 17.