DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends His Friend Will Smith: “It Was A Lapse Of Judgement”

DJ Jazzy Jeff came to his friend’s defense, Oscar winner Will Smith, Thursday, April 7, in Chicago for a conversation series with the host of WGCI Morning Show, Kyle Santillian, at Dorian’s Through The Record Shop, according to the event’s Instagram post.

In a short video clip posted on social media, Jeff said of Smith’s Oscar controversy, “it was a lapse of judgment, and I think the thing that I realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him.”

He added, “I can name 50 times when he should’ve smacked the sh*t outta somebody, and he didn’t. So for him to have a lapse of judgment, he’s human. I think a lot of criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Jeff is not the only one attempting to shield Smith from the ongoing criticism that spawned when the actor marched on stage at the Oscars to slap comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, shaven head. Both Janet Hubert, Smith’s former co-star on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and Denzel Washington have extended grace to the embattled actor.

Recently, an old Instagram video initially posted by Jada Pinkett Smith was uploaded to Reddit and has since gone viral since “slapgate,” showing a tense marital moment between the two stars, according to 7 News.

“Would you say she has been instrumental in you and I defining our relationship?” Jada asks Will about their relationship since seeing psychotherapist Esther Perel.

Will gives her a terse response as he looks into the cell phone camera, “I would say don’t just start filming me without asking me,” as he returns to looking at this phone.

Jada then turns the camera on herself, “Oh my goodness. Esther, come help us again, please. I’m still dealing with foolishness.”

“Would you say that she helped us heal the hurts that we have caused between one another?” she carries on, ignoring her husband’s request to stop filming him.

Will continues to ignore her question, “My social media presence is my bread and butter … So you can’t just use me for social media.”

“Don’t just start rolling,” he says.

“I’m standing in my house. Don’t start rolling.”

Jada comes into the camera, standing in front of Will, and tells her followers to watch the next episode of Red Table Talk.

“Please watch Esther at the Red Table, because she’s helped us a lot. Can’t you tell?,” she says at the end of the video.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced that Smith is banned from attending the ceremony for the next ten years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.