DJ Khaled Boasts Having Best-Selling Jordan Sneaker Release—And He’s Right

DJ Khaled says his We The Best x Air Jordan 5s is the best-selling collaboration sneaker release in the Jordan Brand universe.

Initially offered for $225 through the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers in November 2022, the sneakers quickly became the subject of sneakerheads’ desires. The charismatic music producer discussed the extraordinary success of his collaboration on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping.

The We The Best 5s, the Jordan 5s, was the biggest release number-wise in Jordan collaboration history,” DJ Khaled proudly revealed.

He encouraged others to research and delve into the figures.

“We’re talking numbers because when I put these [Crimson Bliss] out and the Coconuts, I wanted to make sure we did a worldwide thing. And we did it big,” DJ Khaled continued. His mission was to ensure that this collaboration would go down in history.

The Jordan 5s “Sail Edition” paid homage to Khaled’s hometown of Miami, Florida, with an upper layer crafted from a sleek, milky leather. The midsoles featured vibrant, Miami-esque spring colors, including shades of violet and powder blue, adorned with a splash of yellow.

A luxurious satin inner lining ensured a smooth and comfortable fit, while 3M reflective touches on the tongue and window areas added to the overall allure of these sneakers. They also featured a bold reminder of Khaled’s trademark phrase, “WE THE BEST.”

Reggie Saunders, Jordan’s VP of entertainment marketing, confirmed DJ Khaled’s claims. “Khaled made brand history,” Saunders told Complex in the Sneaker Shopping episode. “This is the largest launch of any collaborator we’ve ever worked with.”

The story doesn’t end there. DJ Khaled hinted at a new sneaker project in the works. He revealed ongoing discussions with Michael Jordan, Saunders, and the Jordan team. However, a release date for this upcoming collaboration remains shrouded in secrecy, keeping sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipating what’s to come.