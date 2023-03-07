DJ Self Claims He Never Received a “Thank You” from Cardi B for “Discovering” Her

We remember the heartbreaking episode of Love & Hip-Hop when DJ Self doubted the talents of Cardi B. Now the “Prince of New York” wants his props.

On a recent episode of the My Humble Opinion podcast, Self was asked if the “Bodak Yellow” rapper ever thanked him for “discovering her.” “If she thanked you, it wouldn’t surprise me,” one host said. Self responded that he doesn’t know if he has done anything for Cardi’s music career. “I put her on television, I didn’t put her in the music industry,” Self- explained. “When you use that word discover, that’s a strong word. You can’t discover something that is there. I put the magnifying glass on her.”

During Cardi’s humble beginnings, the two reality stars worked together on several projects, until things became tense between the two. In one episode, the Gwinin Entertainment executive told Cardi he would rather work with fellow castmate, Mariah Lynn, over her.

When host, Math Hoffa, asked how Self felt, as a DJ, to watch Cardi blow up without him, he explained that he’s not the first DJ it has happened to. “Any DJ, I don’t care where you’re from, has a story about what they did or how they helped an artist,” Self explained. “You could ask any DJ. Social media makes you feel a type of way. I’m not hurt and I’m doing great where I’m at.”

Speaking of social media, Twitter was quick to remind Self of his doubtful days of the Grammy winner. One user reminded the DJ that he wasn’t originally a fan of Cardi’s music.

I remember you didn’t want to hear her music while on LLH…… but okayyyuu — Mandy Grimm (@monimaruu) March 6, 2023

Another fan hit Self below the belt, throwing some shade at the do’s management of Mariah Lynn’s career.

First of all If he discovered her, she would be where Mariah Lynn is no shade — ✨ (@BStar611) March 6, 2023

Despite what they internet says, Self told the podcast hosts that he and Cardi are cool and there is no bad blood between them.