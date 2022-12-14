DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss From The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dies, Reportedly Committed Suicide

DJ Stephen “Twitch” Boss, who was a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and also an acclaimed dancer and entertainer, died at the age of 40. He reportedly committed suicide.

According to People, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker confirmed his death and released a statement:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

TMZ reported that Holker rushed into a police station in Los Angeles on Tuesday, and told police officers that Boss left the home without his car, which is something he would not do. Police received a phone call a short time later of a shooting at a hotel. They discovered him there with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss’ death is pending additional investigation according to The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 when he appeared as a guest DJ. He became permanent on the daytime talk show and worked his way to becoming a co-executive producer in 2020.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.