DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Granted Half of His Future Earnings

The case is closed on DJ Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss’ widow Allison Holker’s spousal property petition.

A judge signed off on Holker’s request to be awarded half of the royalties Boss earned after their marriage union. According to Radar Online, Holker asked the court to order “property passing to the surviving spouse or surviving registered domestic partner without administration.”

Holker, a dancer, choreographer, and actress, claimed that her late husband owned “nothing of value” when they exchanged vows. “Existing assets were acquired during the marriage by virtue of the work, skills, and efforts of the parties,” she added.

According to the mother of three, “There were no written agreements between the parties that would have impacted the determination that the assets were community property.”

“During the marriage, the decedent had numerous projects and performed as a dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer, which resulted in rights to royalties as listed in Attachments 7a and 7b of the petition. The majority of these royalties were through Stephen Boss Productions. Petitioner has not located specific contracts related to these royalties, as they constitute a stream of income being paid to the decedent and the corporation. They will continue in the future as shows and productions are re-broadcast,” Holker told the judge.

“The funds used to establish the business and investment accounts came from the decedent’s work as a dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer during the marriage,” she added.

After considering all the presented evidence, the judge concluded that Holker provided sufficient documentation to grant the matter. “There being no objections, the Petition – Spousal/Domestic Partner Property (Initial) filed on 2/8/2023 by Petitioner(s) Allison Boss is granted, as prayed,” the ruling said.

Reportedly, the court awarded the 35-year-old widow half of Boss’s future royalties from Ellen, So You Think You Can Dance, and other projects, including Magic Mike. Other assets Holker petitioned for included half of his nearly $600K company, Stephen Boss Productions, and a cut of a reported Goldman Sachs investment account worth $25K.