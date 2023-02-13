Since Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died Without Will, His Wife Files for His Half of Estate

On December 13, Stephen “Twitch” Boss took his own life in a hotel room in Los Angeles. Nearly two months after his death, his wife, Allison Holker, has filed a petition to claim half of their shared estate.

According to The New York Post, last Wednesday, Holker put in legal documents establishing proof of her marriage to the executive producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The 40-year-old Boss did not have a will when he passed away last year.

In court documents filed by Holker, she filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California last week to formally request that all of tWitch’s assets be placed in her name. Since he died with no will, she asked the court for “confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse” and “determination of property passing to the surviving spouse,” which is standard procedure.

She also told the court that there were “no written agreements between” the spouses before his death, as she has asked for Stephen’s half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.

She is also filing for the royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services; Disney Worldwide Services, Inc.; GEP Talent Services, LLC; and SAG/AFTRA.

In early January, according to People, there was a small, private funeral held for the producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The beloved DJ left a suicide note after arriving at the hotel on December 12, according to reports.

In December, TMZ reported that Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, rushed into a police station in Los Angeles and told police officers there that her husband left their residence without his vehicle, which is something he would not normally do. Police officers received a 911 phone call a short time later about a shooting that took place at a hotel. When they arrived at the hotel, Boss was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison, and children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.